Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

