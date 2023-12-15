Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 4,262 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

