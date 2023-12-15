Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys New Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.07% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JIRE stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

