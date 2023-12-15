Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 44.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

