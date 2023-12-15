Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.18% of B&G Foods worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

