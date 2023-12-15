Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 77,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 393,193 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQM opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

