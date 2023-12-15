Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 41,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $18,336,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $88.29 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.