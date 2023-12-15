Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.93 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $228.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

