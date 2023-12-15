Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.