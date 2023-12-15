Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.62 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises approximately 0.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,567.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

Jabil stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

