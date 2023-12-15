Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 1.29% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,374,000.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

