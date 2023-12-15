Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 38,783 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 44,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 117,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.66 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

