Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 4,009 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. CNA Financial accounts for approximately 0.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,770,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CNA Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $45.42.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNA Financial

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.