Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $114.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

