Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 91.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

