Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 165,044 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,044 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
