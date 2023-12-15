Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,336 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

