Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 55,495 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,495 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

