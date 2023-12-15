Rise Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $474.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $475.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.