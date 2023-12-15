Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 115.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Teradata Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TDC opened at $42.43 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,066.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $979,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.