Rise Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Price Performance
NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.08 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 245.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,995 shares in the company, valued at $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,306,735. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
