Rise Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.08 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 245.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,995 shares in the company, valued at $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,306,735. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

