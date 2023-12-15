Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith Acquires 740 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $21,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,954.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $664,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,511,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 79.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSBC. TheStreet raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

