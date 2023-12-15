Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 8,628,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 8,586,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Specifically, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $799,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,841 shares of company stock worth $6,994,487. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,083 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 325,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

