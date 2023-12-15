Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 8,628,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 8,586,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Specifically, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 692,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,487. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

