Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 8,628,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 8,586,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Specifically, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,841 shares of company stock worth $6,994,487 in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,110,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after acquiring an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

