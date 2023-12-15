Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.99. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 4,078,463 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

