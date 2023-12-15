Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.99. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 4,078,463 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

