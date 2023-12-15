Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $102.88

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $102.88, but opened at $100.00. Roku shares last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 1,151,048 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.30.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $754,974.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,798.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $754,974.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,798.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $263,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $4,086,461. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.