Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $102.88

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $102.88, but opened at $100.00. Roku shares last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 1,151,048 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,461. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

