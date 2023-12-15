Ronda Nicolle Butcher Purchases 915 Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ronda Nicolle Butcher bought 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,007.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,007.39.

Shares of IFP opened at C$20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.53. Interfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$28.73.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.77). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of C$828.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFP shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

