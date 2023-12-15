Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.09

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 185765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Get Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,452,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.