Roxanne S. Austin Sells 6,303 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 413,115 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $93,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 9.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Recommended Stories

