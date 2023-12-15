Roxanne S. Austin Sells 6,303 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Freshworks Stock Performance
FRSH stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.92.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FRSH
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.