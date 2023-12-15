RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. 3,526,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

