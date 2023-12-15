RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

