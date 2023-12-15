Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider David Bottomley Purchases 50,000 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYDGet Free Report) insider David Bottomley purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,894.74).

David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 18th, David Bottomley sold 210,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.70), for a total transaction of A$223,230.00 ($146,861.84).

About Ryder Capital

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

