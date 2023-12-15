Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 30,712 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,165,440 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,124.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,948.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $5,429.38.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $113.04.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,321 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $133,682.67.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,340 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,437.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $73,057.60.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,702 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $10,433.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,174 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $55,686.18.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,194.00.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.50 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.