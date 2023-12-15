Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells $24,644.50 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) Director Robin Josephs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $24,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,056.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,756 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Safehold by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,956 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Safehold by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Safehold by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

