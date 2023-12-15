Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 2.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,771,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,589,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $3,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,771,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,589,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,018. The stock has a market cap of $251.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.