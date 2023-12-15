Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

