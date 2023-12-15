Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.



