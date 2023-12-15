Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 10,168 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

