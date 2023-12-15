Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $418.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $426.37. The company has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.65.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.