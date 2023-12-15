Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 20,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$129,000.00.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, David Awram sold 13,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$88,977.00.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSL. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

