Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

