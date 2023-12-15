Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

