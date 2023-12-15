Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

