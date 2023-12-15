Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider John Schaffer Purchases 949 Shares

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Free Report) insider John Schaffer bought 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$18.00 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,082.00 ($11,238.16).

John Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, John Schaffer bought 18 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$18.00 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$324.00 ($213.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Schaffer

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Automotive Leather, Building Materials, and Group Investments segments. The Automotive Leather segment offers interior leather products to the automotive industry.

