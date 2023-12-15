Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.83

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 687800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

