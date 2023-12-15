Scholastic Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Scholastic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Scholastic has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

SCHL opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $47.25.

Scholastic last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Scholastic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 383.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

