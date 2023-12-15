Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.
Scholastic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.48 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.
Scholastic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.
